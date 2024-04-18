An Architect’s Japanese-Inspired L.A. Home Is Up for Lease at $5.5K Per Month

SubscribeSign In
Designed by Simon Storey, the compact three-level home features custom millwork and a rooftop deck with views of Echo Park.
Location: 1416 Fairbanks Place, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,550 per month

Architect of Record: Anonymous Architects

Footprint: 960 square feet (two bedrooms, one bath)

From the Agent: "Eel’s Nest is a remarkable modern home in Echo Park, now available for lease. Finding inspiration in Japanese design, noted L.A. architect Simon Storey rendered this exquisite living environment in a minimalist footprint with every square inch utilized. Beautiful millwork, custom built-ins, wood and concrete flooring, and abundant glass create a serene, neutral-hued interior bathed in natural light. A suite of high-end compact appliances, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and a garage with EV charger provide for all of life’s needs, and you’ll find a tranquil escape on the garden patio and rooftop deck with built-in bench seating. Host dinner parties amid sweeping views of Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign, and enjoy a stellar lineup of nearby food and beverage spots, including Canyon Coffee, Bacetti Trattoria, and Cookbook Market."

Read more about the Eel’s Nest on Dwell.

The home sits perched in the heart of Echo Park, and it comes with a private one-car garage.

Hardwood floors line the living areas on the middle level.

The open kitchen features long countertops, custom cabinetry, and new appliances.&nbsp;

In addition to a private backyard, the home also has a spacious roof deck with views of the city.

