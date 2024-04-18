An Architect’s Japanese-Inspired L.A. Home Is Up for Lease at $5.5K Per Month

Location: 1416 Fairbanks Place, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,550 per month

Architect of Record: Anonymous Architects

Footprint: 960 square feet (two bedrooms, one bath)

From the Agent: "Eel’s Nest is a remarkable modern home in Echo Park, now available for lease. Finding inspiration in Japanese design, noted L.A. architect Simon Storey rendered this exquisite living environment in a minimalist footprint with every square inch utilized. Beautiful millwork, custom built-ins, wood and concrete flooring, and abundant glass create a serene, neutral-hued interior bathed in natural light. A suite of high-end compact appliances, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and a garage with EV charger provide for all of life’s needs, and you’ll find a tranquil escape on the garden patio and rooftop deck with built-in bench seating. Host dinner parties amid sweeping views of Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign, and enjoy a stellar lineup of nearby food and beverage spots, including Canyon Coffee, Bacetti Trattoria, and Cookbook Market."

