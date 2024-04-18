An Architect’s Japanese-Inspired L.A. Home Is Up for Lease at $5.5K Per Month
Location: 1416 Fairbanks Place, Los Angeles, California
Price: $5,550 per month
Architect of Record: Anonymous Architects
Footprint: 960 square feet (two bedrooms, one bath)
From the Agent: "Eel’s Nest is a remarkable modern home in Echo Park, now available for lease. Finding inspiration in Japanese design, noted L.A. architect Simon Storey rendered this exquisite living environment in a minimalist footprint with every square inch utilized. Beautiful millwork, custom built-ins, wood and concrete flooring, and abundant glass create a serene, neutral-hued interior bathed in natural light. A suite of high-end compact appliances, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and a garage with EV charger provide for all of life’s needs, and you’ll find a tranquil escape on the garden patio and rooftop deck with built-in bench seating. Host dinner parties amid sweeping views of Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign, and enjoy a stellar lineup of nearby food and beverage spots, including Canyon Coffee, Bacetti Trattoria, and Cookbook Market."
1416 Fairbanks Place in Los Angeles, California, is now listed for lease at $5,550 per month via Ronda Doyal of Tracy Do Real Estate.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.