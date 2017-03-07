Edit your life – Get “Move-In Ready”

Imagine your new home, custom designed cabinets, the latest appliances, walls with new paint, and a floor plan that makes sense – a home free from any hidden maintenance issues. Imagine the thrill of knowing this home was built just for you!

Now imagine moving in with all your stuff – do you really want to move that old exercise equipment that has been gathering dust? Or that old/damaged furniture that you’ve been promising to repair for years?

Preparing for move can bring a fresh revelation of how much stuff you truly own. When closets are opened, attics are emptied and garages are sorted, it’s easy to get overwhelmed at what to do with all the extra things you don’t really need.

Our suggestion: get help — from a professional organizer.

Organization & Relocation is a team of experienced professional organizers who will integrate your belongings with organizational systems tailored to YOUR needs and lifestyle. They transform what would be a tension-filled and time-consuming process into an inspiring and stress-free experience.Here are some essential elements of getting ready for moving house, so that you feel organized, ready, and excited for a new beginning.

