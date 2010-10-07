Easy Ways to Save Energy
Here's a surge protector that reduces standby power to electronic devices like your TV and entertainment system:
And here's my favorite gadget of the bunch, the Insight, a plug-in energy monitor that displays electricity consumed (wattage); the carbon dioxide produced to create that electricity; and the actual cost, in dollars and cents, of that energy use. Curious to see how this product would affect my own personal energy use: would I be so shocked by the cost of powering my always-plugged-in TV, toaster, and coffee maker, that I change my energy-sucking ways? Perhaps I'll order one of these babies and run a little experiment...