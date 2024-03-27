This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist Earthquakes

Location: 1955 1/2 Purdue Avenue, Sawtelle, California

Price: $2,800,000

Architect: David Ming-Li Lowe

Year Built: 1990

Footprint: 3,913 square feet (three bedrooms, four baths)

From the Agent: "New to the market is award-winning architect, artist, and educator David Ming-Li Lowe’s own home, built in 1990. As part of the AIA centenary celebration, this project was selected as one of the nation’s 100 most important, receiving accolades for its design. It is assumably the first in America built on viscous-damper base isolators to protect itself from earthquakes, along with steel as the major structural framework. The three-story home is a light-filled, private, artistic, and creative space, just waiting for a new owner’s personal touches. Located in the desirable and hip Sawtelle neighborhood, with many restaurant choices. It’s easy to get to the beach and many L.A. attractions."