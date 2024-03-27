Get 10% off Dwell with promo code MONEYISSUE
SubscribeSign In
This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist EarthquakesView 10 Photos

This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist Earthquakes

Award-winning architect David Ming-Li Lowe built his personal residence on viscous-damper base isolators to protect it from tremors.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location:  1955 1/2 Purdue Avenue, Sawtelle, California

Price: $2,800,000

Architect: David Ming-Li Lowe

Year Built: 1990

Footprint: 3,913 square feet (three bedrooms, four baths)

From the Agent: "New to the market is award-winning architect, artist, and educator David Ming-Li Lowe’s own home, built in 1990. As part of the AIA centenary celebration, this project was selected as one of the nation’s 100 most important, receiving accolades for its design. It is assumably the first in America built on viscous-damper base isolators to protect itself from earthquakes, along with steel as the major structural framework. The three-story home is a light-filled, private, artistic, and creative space, just waiting for a new owner’s personal touches. Located in the desirable and hip Sawtelle neighborhood, with many restaurant choices. It’s easy to get to the beach and many L.A. attractions."

Set on a viscous-damper base, the multilevel home is designed to resist earthquakes.&nbsp;The exterior is clad in galvanized sheet-metal panels and translucent Kalwall sheeting.

Set on a viscous-damper base, the multilevel home is designed to resist earthquakes. The exterior is clad in galvanized sheet-metal panels and translucent Kalwall sheeting.

This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist Earthquakes - Photo 2 of 10 -
The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and metal cabinetry.

The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and metal cabinetry.

This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist Earthquakes - Photo 4 of 10 -
The home’s exposed steel framework can be seen on each of its three levels.

The home’s exposed steel framework can be seen on each of its three levels.

This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist Earthquakes - Photo 6 of 10 -
"The expansive floor plan is easy to adapt to multiple uses, such as a creative space, an office for an architect, a tech startup, or a production studio," notes the agent.

"The expansive floor plan is easy to adapt to multiple uses, such as a creative space, an office for an architect, a tech startup, or a production studio," notes the agent.

This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist Earthquakes - Photo 8 of 10 -
Hidden from the street, the private backyard includes a wooden deck and a teahouse.

Hidden from the street, the private backyard includes a wooden deck and a teahouse.

This $2.8M Los Angeles Home Is Designed to Resist Earthquakes - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.