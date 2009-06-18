Dwell's Innovate It! Winners Announced

Without further ado, the winners are:

Problem Object #1: Don't-Drop-Your-Pants Hanger

Winner: The Memory Hook by Marco Antonio Guardarrama Favela and Andres Felipe Carreño



What pushed the Memory Hook to the front was the simplicity of its design. The choice to use injection molded polypropylene—a strong, lightweight, cost-effective, and recyclable material—makes it easy to manufacture, and is a sustainable allocation of resources. And the simple flap design ensures that the pants aren't going anywhere. One concern is that the current design would still create a crease in pants. This could be solved by rounding off the plane that the pants rest on, and increasing the surface area. Ultimately, ease-of-use—you simply slide the pants into flaps—and sustainability carried the day. Problem Object #2: Not Yo' Mama's Ironing Board

Winner: The Stironie Easel by Sejal Parekh



Sejal's design (the name is short for "steaming and ironing genie") is a completely new conception of the ironing board—turning the ironing surface upright creates the added functionality of a steaming platform, provides greater stability, and mitigates the problem of pesky electrical cords. With an eye on sustainability, the Stironie is constructed from the same materials that comprise existing ironing boards—no need to create costly new modes of manufacture. Though the size of the Stironie could be improved upon and the means of suspending the clothing may be an issue, this was the most innovative ironing board design. Problem Object #3: A Great Coffee Cup that Doesn't Leave a Ring

Winner: The ëfuso by Toby R. Keeton