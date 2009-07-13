Dwell's Embassy Walking Tour

We had appointments to tour the Royal Danish Embassy and Ambassador's Residence (the ambassador himself Friis Arne Petersen dropped in on us unexpectedly), the Embassy of Finland , and the new Swiss Ambassador's Residence designed by Steven Holl (pictured above), but much of the joy of our several-hour walk was rambling along lovely Massachusetts Avenue NW discovering the unexpected thrills the city offers. My favorite is the very strange Kahlil Gibran Memorial just opposite the British Embassy . After making our circuit, we headed to 2 Amy's Pizza for a late and much-needed lunch.

Check out this map to see our route, and consider following it yourself, though deviations are bound to be rewarding. I'll make a few notes about what we saw, but if nothing else, walk the streets of Washington, and for heaven's sake my tourist friends, leave the National Mall behind for a day and visit a crop of buildings that add so much to the city's cultural and architectural landscape. You won't find them anywhere else.