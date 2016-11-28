Dwell Material Sourcebook Wins 2016 Folio Award

For more than 20 years, Folio:’s Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in magazine editorial and design across all sectors of the industry. This year, a panel of more than 300 judges narrowed 2,800 entries into a pool of roughly 1,000 finalists. Dwell was honored to again be among the finalists, taking home honorable mentions in the Shelter/Home/Garden Full Issue and Consumer Overall Design categories, and winning the Annual/One Shot category for the 2016 Materials Sourcebook. Order a copy below: