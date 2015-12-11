Dwell Store Gift Guide: For the Home

At the Dwell Store, we focus on sourcing products from all over the world that complement and celebrate modern living. Each item in our Home Collection is united by thoughtful design and enduring appeal. Below, view eight of our top gift ideas, and be sure to visit the complete gift guide at the Dwell Store.

Louise Gray Modern Quilt No. 2, $395 at the Dwell Store

We love the idea of giving items that will be treasured long after the holidays are over. This graphic quilt from Louise Gray is made of 100 percent cotton. Featuring a soothing palette of white, seafoam, light blue, and black, this throw quilt has generous size that can be used at the end of a bed or on a sofa or lounge chair. The soft color choice can coordinate with neutral and bold decors alike. Hand-assembled and hand-stitched by artisans in the United States, this quilt calls to the honored tradition of quilting in a decidedly modern way.

Pyramid Key Box, $72 at the Dwell Store

A distinctive gift for a new homeowner, the Pyramid Key Box offers sculptural style and simple organization. The box completely transforms the look of a valet key box, while maintaining its primary function. When closed, the box becomes a work of sculpture, featuring thirty elegantly crafted birch pyramids. The interior of the box includes six pegs for hanging key rings, making it an ideal compartment for storing everyone’s keys without crowding up a drawer or leaving them cluttered on the counter.

Aalto Vase, $75–$155 at the Dwell Store

Originally designed in 1936, the Aalto Vase makes a timeless gift. Drawing inspiration from the beauty of the natural world, the undulating shape of the vase alludes to the untamed shorelines of Finland's thousands of lakes. The Aalto Vase is decidedly sculptural, making it as much a striking visual accent when left empty on a tabletop or shelf as when it is filled with freshly cut flowers. Each Aalto Vase is mouth-blown in the Iittala glass factory and is designed to mimic the water that it contains, creating a distinctive and artistic accent piece.

House Industries Arrow Ornament, $38 at the Dwell Store

For a festive gift, consider giving a graphic ornament from font foundry House Industries. Crafted from anodized aluminum, this arrow ornament is the perfect decoration for a typography-lover’s tree. When the holidays are over, this ornament can be displayed on a desktop, hung from a dresser’s knob, or hung on a hook alongside a set of keys. Not only representative of the physical arrow, the arrow also celebrates the idea of direction and forward movement, and will make a cherished keepsake.

Stanley Magnetic Photo Stand, $26–$35 at the Dwell Store

With the Stanley Magnetic Photo Stand, you can give a favorite photo with a more distinctive holder than a traditional frame. The stand is comprised of locally harvested or salvaged western walnut wood from the Pacific Northwest. The two pieces of walnut are embedded with ultra-strong neodymium magnets that snap securely together to hold photographs or postcards. The Stanley Photo Stand can rest flat, curved, flipped, or split into two magnets and used on a refrigerator. Each stand is handmade in Plywerk’s Portland workshop and is hand-finished with a European-certified, child-safe, all-natural renewable oil and wax blend.

Hideaway Folding Guest Bed, $165 at the Dwell Store

Designed with small spaces in mind, the Hideaway Folding Guest Bed is a great gift for an apartment-dweller. The practical bed folds up to look like a suitcase when not in use, including a thoughtfully placed handle for portability and easy storage under a bed or in a closet. When opened, the triple-fold mattress opens to a comfortable sleeping space with room for one adult guest. This Hideaway Guest Bed also makes a comfortable place to lounge while watching television, or reading a book.

Nelson Polygon Clock, $755 at the Dwell Store

A wall clock is not only a functional gift, but also can provide an artful addition to an interior. Designed by George Nelson and Associates, the Polygon Clock is a distinct departure from traditional clocks with faces enclosed in glass—alternatively, the Polygon Clock is comprised of twelve walnut spindles that end in solid hardwood polygons that mark the time, instead of a conventionally numbered face. The clock hands have clearly marked indicators, which is consistent with many of Nelson’s other clock designs. This clock will become a focal point in any modern space.

Above Home Woven Door Mat, $90 at the Dwell Store

This door mat is a great gift for new homeowners (or friends who could refresh the look of their stoop). We think a door mat at the front door can tell a lot about the personalities of the people who live inside. Instead of a simple "Welcome" mat or neutral doormat, this hand-woven mat uses abstract illustrations. Meant to depict a backyard, the image is largely geometric and provides a colorful accent for a doorstep. The mat is made from abaca, which is a natural plant fiber that is both odor and moisture resistant, making it an ideal surface for outdoor spaces or in front of a kitchen sink.