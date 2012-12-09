Dwell On Simpsons Episode

Dwell was featured in the December 9th, 2012 episode of The Simpsons, called "The Day The Earth Stood Cool" written by executive producer Matt Selman.



The episode centers around The Simpsons' cool new neighbors, Terence and Emily, voiced by Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia fame, and their disdainful son T. Rex (voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt). The family has just left trendy Portland for sleepy Springfield, arriving in a custom trailer with an artisanal doughnut business trailing behind.

They discover a dilapidated ranch-style home in Homer and Marge's neighborhood, and upon finding the home's "Neutra bones," decide to stay and renovate, raising Springfield's design cachet and establishing the town as the country's next urban mecca. In the episode, the home renovation makes the cover of Dwell.



If you missed the episode, it will soon be viewable on Hulu (and is available now on Hulu Plus). The Decemberists also make a cameo appearance.