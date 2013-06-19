Dwell on Design: Prefab Preview

We've also got a raft of prefab programming onstage with conversations between prefab's best practitioners and Dwell's editors. On Friday, June 21st, don't miss back-to-back sessions starting at 3:30 on the Sustainable Design Stage with Prefabulous at Dwell on Design then Prefab Goes Big at 4:00, both with Deputy Editor Aaron Britt. In this hour-long block of prefab conversation you'll learn about the homes on the show floor, check in with prefab star Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner, and learn about the limits of just how large you can make a prefab house.

Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner will be talking on the panel Prefab Goes Big on Friday. Here's his own prefab vacation house in the Coachella Valley from our story Desert Utopia. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy Photo Categories:

On Saturday, June 22, get another does of prefab an 12:00 PM on the Demonstration Stage with the panel where Blu Homes director of customer design gives Dwell Editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron a behind-the-scenes-look at how a prefab gets made. Then on Sunday, June 23, Blu Homes is back, this time at 3:00 on the Demonstration Stage with Senior Editor Kelsey Keith to talk about the future and past of this fascinating building system with A Passion for Prefab.

Architect Whitney Sander will talk about his massive Desert Canopy House in Palm Spring, among others, on the panel Prefab Goes Big.

If your passion for prefab is as big as ours, Dwell on Design is the only show for you.

Members of the Blu Homes team will be onstage twice at Dwell on Design. Here's an image of one of their Breezehouses. This one, owned by Blu Homes' West Coast project manager Jeff Morter, was on our Marin Home Tour in 2012 and is located in Healdsburg, California.

Jonathan Davis of pieceHomes will tell us about how he's scaling prefab up in Prefab Goes Big. His development, Grow, on Bainbridge Island, Washington, will be comprised of prefab homes of a variety of models. Here's an Ocean house.

This article was originally published on June 19, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.