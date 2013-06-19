Dwell on Design: Prefab Preview
We've also got a raft of prefab programming onstage with conversations between prefab's best practitioners and Dwell's editors. On Friday, June 21st, don't miss back-to-back sessions starting at 3:30 on the Sustainable Design Stage with Prefabulous at Dwell on Design then Prefab Goes Big at 4:00, both with Deputy Editor Aaron Britt. In this hour-long block of prefab conversation you'll learn about the homes on the show floor, check in with prefab star Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner, and learn about the limits of just how large you can make a prefab house.
On Saturday, June 22, get another does of prefab an 12:00 PM on the Demonstration Stage with the panel where Blu Homes director of customer design gives Dwell Editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron a behind-the-scenes-look at how a prefab gets made. Then on Sunday, June 23, Blu Homes is back, this time at 3:00 on the Demonstration Stage with Senior Editor Kelsey Keith to talk about the future and past of this fascinating building system with A Passion for Prefab.
If your passion for prefab is as big as ours, Dwell on Design is the only show for you.
This article was originally published on June 19, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.