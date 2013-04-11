Dwell on Design Call for Submissions: Canyon and Valley Home Tours

We are searching for unique homes in the Los Angeles canyons, lofts in downtown Los Angeles, and San Fernando Valley homes to be featured in our celebrated three-day modern architecture tour. Architects, this is your chance to see your work featured prominently in one of the country's most compelling design events! Each home included in the tour will also be featured on Dwell.com and in a special Dwell print publication.

To submit your entry, please send an email with home information (including location, description, date built, square footage, number of rooms, and at least one image), to Dwell on Design Editorial Director, Erika Heet, at eheet@dwell.com.

Please note that homes currently for sale are not eligible for consideration. Homes must have reasonable access to parking for attendees. Homeowners should be prepared for at least 400 tour attendees. Insurance and security is provided, and complete privacy is assured. To learn more information about this opportunity, contact us today!