Dwell on Design All Week Long

Check out the full scheudle here with all the pertinent location and RSVP information, but scroll down for a quick taste of what's on tap over the course of the week.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Tuesday, June 19

Deupty editor Jaime Gillin talks kitchen design with the folk from Sub-Zero at a special showroom event in Culver City. See it all at Appliances Plumbing Design, Inc., 8644 Washington Boulevard from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 20

Celebrate Light & Energy as Dwell contributing editor Erika Heet talks with Cerno's Bret Englander about LED lighting. They'll be on from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at ARTEMIDE at 9006 Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood.

From 5:30-8:00 p.m. Jaime Gillin is back in effect chatting about the outdoor kitchen at Snyder Diamond at 1399 Olympic in Santa Monica. Gillin and her panelists will be diving into the best of open-air cooking with the talk Designing the Dream Outdoor Kitchen: An Evening with the Experts.

Thursday, June 21

We turn up the heat considerably on Thursday when three Dwell editors helm a trio of design events. Editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron and Design Within Reach CEO John Edelman reveal the winners of our first ever DWR Live/Work Design Contest from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Design Within Reach showroom on 8070 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Deputy editor Aaron Britt will give a preview of what's coming at Dwell on Design from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Poliform showroom at 8818 Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood. Tasty cocktails and treats to follow.

Gillin, on for her third night in a row, is talking more kitchen design at Walker Zanger at 8750 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood from 7:00-9:00 p.m. with Tile, Texture, and Color in the Kitchen and Beyond brought to you by Walker Zanger and cultivate.com.

Friday, June 22

Finally, assistant editor Diana Budds turns her attention to international design at Menzie International at 1820 Industrial Street, #102 in Los Angeles. She'll be talking about modern outdoor living from 7:00-9:00 p.m.