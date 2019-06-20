Dwell Made Presents: DIY Round Wall Mirror With Leather Strap
In this episode of Dwell Made, Mike Montgomery of Modern Builds creates a round, wooden mirror from a single 10 foot 2x10" and a leather strap.
Key Products:
One 10-foot-long 2-by-10
Leather (Upholstery Leather)
Step 1: Cut 2-by-10 To Size
I used an online octagon calculator to find the size of each piece based on the radius of the mirror desired.
I used a stop block to ensure I cut all my pieces to the same size at 22.5 degrees.
Step 2: Glue Up Octagon
Odd shapes like this can be tough to glue up traditionally. I made sure to use plenty of glue to ensure a strong bond, and a ratchet strap to clamp the shape up.
Step 3: Router Jig
I made a simple base to use the Rockler circle cutting jig with.
I used a four-by-four piece of particle board so that it can be used on projects of all sizes in the future.
Step 4: Cut Circles
I cut the recess for the mirror first with a ¾" straight bit.
From there, I was able to use a ¼" bit to cut the inside and outside radiuses.
Step 5: Reinforce Joints
Because the joints are end grain-to-end grain, I used a biscuit joiner to reinforce the joints where each piece of the original octagon meets.
Step 6: Make Leather Strap
The leather I used was relatively thin, so I used contact cement to laminate two pieces together. This made for a more substantial look and a stronger strap.
Step 7: Make Wall Mount
I made a simple "hook" for the leather strap to hang from by cutting a length of 2" dowel and inserting a hanger bolt on the backside.
This allowed me to screw it into the wall (either a two-by-four stud or heavy duty wall anchors) to support the mirror.