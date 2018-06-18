



In this episode of Dwell Made Jessie Uyeda of HomeMade Modern makes an upgraded version of the classic concrete bucket stool. This sturdy concrete stool works well as seating or makes a stylish modern side table or plant stand. This is an easy DIY Concrete project and requires only a few basic tools.



Link to the project post: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-concrete-stool-492a4cbb