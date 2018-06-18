View Photos
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Concrete Stool
By Dwell Video / Published by Dwell Video –
Build your own stylish, industrial concrete stool using this step-by-step video and guide.
In this episode of Dwell Made Jessie Uyeda of HomeMade Modern makes an upgraded version of the classic concrete bucket stool. This sturdy concrete stool works well as seating or makes a stylish modern side table or plant stand. This is an easy DIY Concrete project and requires only a few basic tools.
Link to the project post: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-concrete-stool-492a4cbb
