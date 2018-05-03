View Photos
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Back-Off Shelving System
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell Video / Published by Dwell Video –
Modern Media Cabinet | A Dwell Made Project
In this episode of Dwell Made Chris Salomone, from Foureyes Furniture builds the Back Off Shelving system designed by Christopher Deam. NOTE: this is a first build prototype of the piece.
Link to the full project post: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-back-off-shelving-system-3c0016b2
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample