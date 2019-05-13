Features Editor



Dwell is hiring a features editor to join our team in New York. This is a key position on our team where you are responsible for conceiving and overseeing content across all of Dwell’s platforms, leading the team in developing packages that span print, video, and social media. In addition to editing feature articles, profiles, trend reports, and other content, you will also contribute to refining editorial processes, building a stable of contributors, and maintaining a strong voice and a high standard for editorial excellence.



Requirements

Bachelor's degree in English, Journalism, Communication, or other relevant academic field



5+ years experience with a consumer publication or equivalent

Exemplary writing, editing, and proofreading abilities

Demonstrated ability to develop creative story packages across media

Strong knowledge of content management systems, publishing software, and productivity tools

Knowledge of video editing software and processes

Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite

Knowledge of and passion for all things architecture and design

Responsibilities

Collaborate with editor-in-chief and cross-function teams to determine article themes for upcoming publications

Develop and expedite content development while ensuring content quality

Work with relevant departments to conceptualize packaging, layouts, and distribution strategies for print and digital stories

Maintain pulse on design trends for relevant story ideas

Ensure adherence to style guides and editorial standards across platforms

Assign and author stories

Represent the brand through public appearances and speaking engagements; attend selected press events, openings, and trade shows

Mentor junior editors and team members

To apply for the Features Editor position in New York, please submit your materials here.

