Dwell Is Hiring!
We are expanding our print team in New York.
Features Editor
Dwell is hiring a features editor to join our team in New York. This is a key position on our team where you are responsible for conceiving and overseeing content across all of Dwell’s platforms, leading the team in developing packages that span print, video, and social media. In addition to editing feature articles, profiles, trend reports, and other content, you will also contribute to refining editorial processes, building a stable of contributors, and maintaining a strong voice and a high standard for editorial excellence.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in English, Journalism, Communication, or other relevant academic field
- 5+ years experience with a consumer publication or equivalent
- Exemplary writing, editing, and proofreading abilities
- Demonstrated ability to develop creative story packages across media
- Strong knowledge of content management systems, publishing software, and productivity tools
- Knowledge of video editing software and processes
- Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite
- Knowledge of and passion for all things architecture and design
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with editor-in-chief and cross-function teams to determine article themes for upcoming publications
- Develop and expedite content development while ensuring content quality
- Work with relevant departments to conceptualize packaging, layouts, and distribution strategies for print and digital stories
- Maintain pulse on design trends for relevant story ideas
- Ensure adherence to style guides and editorial standards across platforms
- Assign and author stories
- Represent the brand through public appearances and speaking engagements; attend selected press events, openings, and trade shows
- Mentor junior editors and team members
To apply for the Features Editor position in New York, please submit your materials here.