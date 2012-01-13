View Photos
Dwell Home Venice: Part 7
By Michael Sylvester –
In this series, Sebastian Mariscal designs a home in Venice, California, that brings the outside in. We track the project from start to finish with future resident Michael Sylvester. Part 7, October 2011: Pouring the Footings. The formwork and rebar is in place. It's time to pour some concrete.
