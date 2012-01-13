Dwell Home Venice: Part 7

In this series, Sebastian Mariscal designs a home in Venice, California, that brings the outside in. We track the project from start to finish with future resident Michael Sylvester. Part 7, October 2011: Pouring the Footings. The formwork and rebar is in place. It's time to pour some concrete.

The pump that will push the concrete down a hose from the street to the furthest part of the site some 129 feet away. Concrete crew members work together during the pour as the hose is cumbersome to manage. A tree root wrapped in mud, burlap and plastic is about to be encased in concrete. The first of the concrete truck arrives early in the morning. The footing surface after cleaning with a trowel. The footings start to cure. Next step is preparation for the slab pour.