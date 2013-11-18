Dwell Home Venice: Part 22

In this series, Sebastian Mariscal designs a home in Venice, California, that brings the outside in. We track the project from start to finish with future resident Michael Sylvester. Part 22, May 2013: Patio, Decks and Outdoor Fireplaces.
One of the driving design ideas of Dwell Home Venice is that every interior room opens onto a corresponding outdoor room. In this post we look at the installation of a patio and several decks in addition to two outdoor fireplaces.
For the dining pavilion patio we specified cast concrete pavers from Concrete Collaborative in Oceanside, CA. Here the Acacia colored pavers are stacked on-site ready for installation.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample
The paver layout pattern is illustrated on a worksheet for the hardscaping contractors.
The pavers are set in the prescribed pattern.
The pavers have been laid and are being sealed with Miracle Sealants 511 Impregnator. In addition to sealing the pavers this product also brightens the color, exaggerated somewhat in this image by a ceiling spotlight at dusk. In the right background additional grey pavers complete a BBQ patio.
The finished patio. Orange County beach sand is swept into the joints to provide some contrast.
For three outdoor decks we specified a decking system from Eco Arbor Designs in San Diego, CA. The system comprises of structural Ipe deck tiles and pedestals which can adjust for height and slope. In this image we are testing various pedestal settings.
The Media room deck shown approximately 80% installed. The deck tiles can be cut to fit less-than-tile spaces. Spirit levels are used to ensure the deck maintains the desired elevation. In the image shown the PVC roof is sloping to a corner drain. The pedestals adjust for slope and maintain a perfectly flat deck.
The media room deck after staining to match the mahogany finish of the doors.
The guest bedroom deck is a quiet place to sit under the pine tree. The Cruz sofa with cushions is from Room & Board.
The finished master bathroom deck by Eco Arbor Designs. The structural tiles were cut to allow the flush well lights by Kichler as sourced from Lumens.com. The Peanut planter is part of the Architectural Pottery Collection from Vessel USA Inc.
Dwell Home Venice features two outdoor linear burner systems sourced from Spark Modern Fires. In this image the burner will be situated inside a housing at the base of a steel fireplace box. In this image the steel fireplace box is welded ready for the installation of the burner. The yellow hose is for the gas connection and the white wire is the ignition electrical source.
The Spark linear burner is shown installed in the steel housing with the gas connected and the electrical connection temporarily terminated in a junction box. A lid is protecting the burner from the elements. The steel fireplace box has a chemically induced rust finish.
Testing the burner unit with glass media installed over the burners. This image shows lava rock in the fireplace and in the final configuration the glass media is removed and lava rock is installed over the burners and throughout the fireplaces.
The linear outdoor burner from Spark Modern Fires installed in the main courtyard.
A linear outdoor burner from Spark Modern Fires installed in the outdoor dining pavilion.