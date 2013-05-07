Dwell Home Venice: Part 19

For the countertops and backsplashes in the bathrooms and kitchen of Dwell Home Venice we selected Caesarstone in Organic White 4600 with a polished finish.

Caesarstone is comprised of natural quartz aggregates combined with pigments and polymer resins. After the raw materials are blended together, they are poured into a mold which forms a slab that is 120x57 inches. The slab is compacted by a vacuum and vibration process at a pressure of 100 tons and then cured in a kiln which is heated to 194ºF for 45 minutes. The final stage is polishing which delivers a remarkably strong, durable and beautiful product.