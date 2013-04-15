Dwell Home Venice: Part 18
For the built-in cabinets located throughout Dwell Home Venice we selected Semihandmade, a company based in Duarte, just outside of Pasadena CA, lead by John McDonald. The home features both custom-made mahogany cabinets and also, in the guest bathrooms, Semihandmade’s custom doors combined with IKEA cabinet boxes. This latter method is a very cost-effective way to produce well finished cabinets.
For this project, Semihandmade’s cabinet boxes were made from MDF with a gray laminate and the MDF was cut on a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine.
The completed cabinets will play a prominent role in the finished presentation of the home. Stay tuned for photography of the house at completion.