Dwell Home Venice: Part 16

Drywall is a standard construction material that can be found on the walls and ceilings of pretty much every contemporary home—no matter what the budget. Drywall is a hard panel made of gypsum plaster that has been pressed between two thick sheets of paper. Prior to the advent of drywall, interior walls and ceilings were made using traditional lath and plaster. This was a time consuming task that also required water—thus drywall versus wet plaster.