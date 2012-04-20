Dwell Home Venice: Part 13

In this series, Sebastian Mariscal designs a home in Venice, California, that brings the outside in. We track the project from start to finish with future resident Michael Sylvester. Part 13, February/March 2012: Behind the Walls.
The finished walls inside a home hide an array of infrastructure that we use every day and yet never see. Examples of systems which are largely invisible include fire sprinklers, water pipes, plumbing valves, waste lines, vents, gas pipes, data cables and electrical wiring for lighting, appliances and outlets. Installation of these items is completed after framing.
