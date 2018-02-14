Finding your dream client should be hassle-free. That is why we’ve created Dwell Professional. We are making it easy for you to market your business, showcase your work, and connect with our community of millions. You might have some questions. We’re here to answer them all.

Who is it For?

All design professionals. Architects, interior designers, general contractors, real estate agents, photographers, landscape designers, builders, artists, flooring contractors, lighting designers, you name it. The more the merrier. Take a look at the full list here.





How does it help you?

Get Discovered: In Dwell Professional, professionals are listed by discipline. Soon users will be able to discover professionals in their area through location and popularity filters.

Get Connected: Now potential clients can easily connect with professionals with a single click of a button on their Dwell Professionals page.

Stand Out: Everyone wants to outperform their competition. All members of Dwell Professional have a special icon next to their name and a unique badge on their profile to highlight that they are a professional business with authority and depth of knowledge.





Special Pricing

With this introductory offer, you can list your business on Dwell for as little $8.25/month when you sign up for a full year for $99.99. We also offer a plan for $9.99/month.





Stay Tuned For More Features

Expanded Professional Profile: Soon we will introduce a new profile just for professionals with complete contact information including business address, social media and website links, and much, much more.

Private Conversations: Users will be able to have private conversations with professionals on Dwell through a new messaging platform.

Advice Requests: Dwell.com users can now asks questions in our forums and target professionals. To connect with potential customers and build your reputation, Dwell will send professionals an email when a question is submitted.





Grow your business through Dwell Professional.