Dwell Design Week

Things get underway on Friday, June 17th when I host Meet the Architects Night at the Gandia Blasco/DIVA Furniture showrrom in Los Angeles at 301 N. Robertson Blvd. I'll be talking with the architects like Roger Kurath of Design 21, Frank Vafaee of Proto Homes, and Alice Fung of Fung+Blatt Architects whose work will appear on our Westside and Eastside Hometours to learn more about their take on Southern California design. RSVP here.

The next day you'll get a chance to actually see the homes discussed the night before on the Westside Hometour. Get your tickets here.

A kitchen design by Mark Singer, who will be talking about how the kitchen is the heart of the home at the Pacific Design Center on June 22nd.

On Tuesday, June 22nd I'll be talking about recent trends in kitchen design and how the once purely-functional room has now grown into the center of the home. I'll be at the Pacific Design Center at the Poggenpohl showroom with architect Mark Singer and interior designer Christopher Grubb of Arch Interiors from 11:00 until 1:00 discussing what it is we want from our kitchens and the best way to get it. The following day, Wendesday, June 22nd Dwell Editor-in-Chief Sam Grawe and our President Michela O'Connor Abrams will talk design over savory treats at Bay Cities Kitchen and Appliances. Click here to RSVP for the event.