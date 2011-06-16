Dwell Design Week
Things get underway on Friday, June 17th when I host Meet the Architects Night at the Gandia Blasco/DIVA Furniture showrrom in Los Angeles at 301 N. Robertson Blvd. I'll be talking with the architects like Roger Kurath of Design 21, Frank Vafaee of Proto Homes, and Alice Fung of Fung+Blatt Architects whose work will appear on our Westside and Eastside Hometours to learn more about their take on Southern California design. RSVP here.
The next day you'll get a chance to actually see the homes discussed the night before on the Westside Hometour. Get your tickets here.
On Tuesday, June 22nd I'll be talking about recent trends in kitchen design and how the once purely-functional room has now grown into the center of the home. I'll be at the Pacific Design Center at the Poggenpohl showroom with architect Mark Singer and interior designer Christopher Grubb of Arch Interiors from 11:00 until 1:00 discussing what it is we want from our kitchens and the best way to get it.
The following day, Wendesday, June 22nd Dwell Editor-in-Chief Sam Grawe and our President Michela O'Connor Abrams will talk design over savory treats at Bay Cities Kitchen and Appliances. Click here to RSVP for the event.
The 23rd offers a rare opportunity for architects and designers to gain critical insight into the habits and values of today's affluent consumer. Join Dwell President Michela O'Connor Abrams at the Dwell A&D Lunch from 11:30 to 3:00 at the JW Marriott at LA Live. This seminar is based on the latest Dwell Insights Group research on the New Face of Affluence, featuring key insights from the latest update of the study that was completed in May, 2011. It costs $99 to attend and you can register here.
By the time the 24th rolls around it's Dwell on Design madness for us Dwell editors and staff. The show runs for three days from the 24th through the 26th will discussions, panels, parties and a keynote address for Cradle to Cradle guru William McDonough. We know you won't miss any of that, and now that you know, Dwell Design Week should be on your radar too. See you there!