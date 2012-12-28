Dwell Conversations: Prefab's Progress

In our Dec/Jan 2013 Prefab issue, we visited two Bay Area prefab homes built on unconventional sites, discovering along the way that you don't need a crane or a fortune to make prefab work for you. To celebrate the issue, and the opening of Aether Apparel's new customized-shipping-container storefront in San Francisco's Hayes Valley, Dwell and AETHERsf are throwing a party to eat, drink, and talk prefab.

Dwell Deputy Editor Aaron Britt will be joined in conversation by architect Benjamin Parco; Seth Krubiner, founder of Simpatico Homes; Douglas Burnham, Principal at Envelope A+D; and metal fabricator Chris French (he did AETHERsf's shipping containers with Envelope A+D) to discuss how prefab design is solving architectural problems. Join us on January 23 from 6-9 p.m. at AETHERsf at 432 Octavia Street for the latest Dwell Conversation. Here's a view of AetherSF being installed on its site in Hayes Valley in San Francisco.