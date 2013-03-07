In addition to presenting onstage interviews and discussions, the Dwell team will share the following programs:

The Dwell Creative team working on stories for dwell.com at last year's Dwell on Design. (Left to right: Sara Ost, Aaron Britt, Kelsey Keith, Jaime Gillin, Alejandro Chavetta)

-How to Pitch to Dwell: What Writers, Editors, Architects, Designers and PR Representatives Should Know Right from the Start

-How a Dwell Story Is Born: Dwell Editors Offer Inside Information on Creating the Magazine Ready for Its Closeup: Behind the Scenes at a Dwell Photo Shoot

-At Home on the Modern Page: Live Dwell Layout Workshop on the Demo Stage

-The Editor Is In: Onsite Design Portfolio Review by Dwell Editors

"We're excited to present this new, in-depth look behind the scenes of making Dwell magazine," says Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron. "Revealing the creative process and answering questions from the community helps us create a better dialogue about design."

Stay tuned for more on Dwell Behind the Scenes at Dwell on Design 2013. The staff of Dwell looks forward to sharing their expertise with Dwell on Design attendees!

This article was originally published on February 13, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.