Dutch Profiles: Gijs Bakker

Gijs Bakker needs little in the way of introduction—the Dutch furniture and jewelry designer founded the wildly influential collective Droog. But this great seven-minute video produced by Dutch Profiles serves as both a primer for the uninitiated and a smart look at how the master approaches his metier. Bakker talks about his take on jewelry design, his life as a teacher, and how young designers must resist the dictates of a uniform "Dutch Design," which he likens to "a kind of aesthetic, a kind of sauce that covers the product." Watch the video below, and if you need a second helping of Gijs, check out our interview from June, 2010.