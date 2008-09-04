Dreamland: Architectural Experiments since the 1970s

The late-summer timing is such to celebrate Rem Koolhaas's book Delirious New York, and includes work by a wave of young architects such as Raimund Abraham, Hans Hollein, Hon. FAIA, and of course Rem himself. Pieces range from the science-fiction (Hollein's collage Urban Renewal in New York shown above left) to the somber (Church of Solitude paintings by Gaetano Pesce) to the playful, in the case of the early Office of Modern Architecture work (Plan of Dreamland shown above right). For example, Elia and Zoe Zenghelis's painting Hotel Sphinx has a Times Square hotel looking like the Sphinx.