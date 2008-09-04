View Photos
Dreamland: Architectural Experiments since the 1970s
By Jamie Waugh –
The first scenes of Woody Allen's Manhattan capture it: ambitious dreams and New York are synonymous, and buildings are the manifestation of the connection. Appropriately, the Museum of Modern Art's show Dreamland: Architectural Experiments since the 1970s features more than sixty drawings, collages, paintings, and models representing architectural experiments for New York and beyond.
The late-summer timing is such to celebrate Rem Koolhaas's book Delirious New York, and includes work by a wave of young architects such as Raimund Abraham, Hans Hollein, Hon. FAIA, and of course Rem himself. Pieces range from the science-fiction (Hollein's collage Urban Renewal in New York shown above left) to the somber (Church of Solitude paintings by Gaetano Pesce) to the playful, in the case of the early Office of Modern Architecture work (Plan of Dreamland shown above right). For example, Elia and Zoe Zenghelis's painting Hotel Sphinx has a Times Square hotel looking like the Sphinx.
Call it dreamlike; call it hallucinatory. It's ultimately a utopian vision that invokes hope—and that which is the source of the creative impulse to generally do good. On display until March 2, 2009.