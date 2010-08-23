Down-to-Earth Design Online

I recently happened upon the website of Pedlars, a family-run design shop based in rural Scotland. Run by the husband-and-wife team of Charlie and Caroline Gladstone, the company started out as a mail-order children's clothing company and has since expanded into housewares—and into several brick-and-mortar shops, a rental house decked out with Pedlar's goods (all for sale), and a thriving online shop. I love their down-to-earth aesthetic mix: industrial bookcases, vintage French school maps, enamelware, wooden drying racks, 'wellie' holders. On my wish list:

A timeless 14-inch clock, great for a kitchen. These leather-and-canvas bags are made from recycled deck chair slings, with a portion of profits going to the Royal Parks Foundation in London. Here's a fully reconditioned vintage telephone. They come in 7 other colors, too. Love!



Ditto this 1940's-style powder-coated steel bread bin.



These wool 'fisherman’s jumpers' have made on the Island of Guernsey since the 16th Century. The close stitches and tightly twisted wool guards you against sea spray and rain.

This heavy-duty stepstool is both practical and good-looking.



I'd love a grouping of these 'slate and clay' lights over a dining room table.



They can cut this oilcloth tablecloth to any size. It's available in an array of summery prints.



I'm burned out on those ubiquitous 'Keep Calm and Carry On' posters. Here's a refreshing antidote, in mug form.

