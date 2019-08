Doshi Levien: Myth and Material

There are three collections, in fact, currently on exhibition at Moroso in Soho. Principessa begs that a parallel be drawn to the story of the Princess and the Pea, offering a metallic and pink jacquard weave on a tall stack of thin mattress layers—now in the United States for the first time.Charpoy, or "four legs", is a series of daybeds inspired by the ubiquitous piece of furniture seen throughout India, exemplifying fine Indian embroidery and Italian appliqué. And My Beautiful Backside (seen in the 2008 issue of Dwell) is said to be inspired by Indian cushion-oriented seating–but somehow also is delightfully reminiscent of 1950s American car seats with their repetition of the curve and the buttons.The exhibit runs until Monday, October 18, 2008 at Moroso.