Doshi Levien: Myth and Material

The Design Duo of Doshi Levien has succeeded again: the British design team has produced a compelling collection of work melding whimsy and modernism, Indian tradition and a European approach to simplicity, wrapping it all in colorful fabrics that demand a sense of humor.

The exhibit runs until Monday, October 18, 2008 at Moroso. There are three collections, in fact, currently on exhibition at Moroso in Soho. Principessa begs that a parallel be drawn to the story of the Princess and the Pea, offering a metallic and pink jacquard weave on a tall stack of thin mattress layers—now in the United States for the first time.Charpoy, or "four legs", is a series of daybeds inspired by the ubiquitous piece of furniture seen throughout India, exemplifying fine Indian embroidery and Italian appliqué. And My Beautiful Backside (seen in the 2008 issue of Dwell) is said to be inspired by Indian cushion-oriented seating–but somehow also is delightfully reminiscent of 1950s American car seats with their repetition of the curve and the buttons.The exhibit runs until Monday, October 18, 2008 at Moroso.