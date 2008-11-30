View Photos
Door-O-Matic
By Laure Joliet
Are you living in a mid-century gem in need of a couple of authentic details? Ever wonder what your house would look like with the right era door on it? Use the Door-O-Vision to try one on for size.
Crestview doors make custom mid-century and modern doors, and they have a tool called Door-O-Vision on their site that allows you to try any of their 46 designs on your own house. You can play around with color and style, single or double doors. The door pictured is the Lexington B door in Sprout.
Via Readymade.