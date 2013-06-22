Donald Strum: Behind Great Product Design

The Graves office just finished a 14-year relationship with Target, and are thrilled to "move away from the plastics," as Strum puts it, with its 250-piece line for the department store. For this collection, Strum and his team have embraced materials like terra cotta, stainless steel, glass, and acacia wood. A tremor of surprise rippled through the audience as Strum revealed one of the guiding influences for the collection: celery. Previous objects out of the Graves office have been inspired by the hand feel of an egg, and for this one the firm looked to celery stalks for how the objects should feel.