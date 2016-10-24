Question: What's Your Favorite Vintage Find?

View Photos
We want to hear all the great tales of hunting down that one piece you couldn't live without.
Looking for just the right piece of furniture can sometimes be like a treasure hunt. The process of searching antique shops and garage sales makes the purchase even sweeter. While buying something new can easily fulfill that need, a vintage chair, sofa, or accessory full of character can add that lovingly lived-in touch to a space. So we would like to know, what is your favorite vintage find?
Comment below to share your stories with us.