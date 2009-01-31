Do It Yourself Bibles
View Photos

Do It Yourself Bibles

Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet
If lean times mean better design, smarter design, then we're already feeling the benefits. A whole slew of new books brings smart practical design to the realm of crafting and doing-it-yourself.

Because people are shifting their focus back to the home and activities that might, at one time, have seemed a little old-fashioned, these new DIY books are taking the summer camp out of weekend crafts and replacing it with sleek design and down-to-earth solutions.  From Readymade magazine's guide to making practically anything to modern sewing guides to learning to make a really good roasted chicken, quality time spent at home can be used for more than just bonding over a new DVD—it can be spent creating something, something nice.

Do It Yourself Bibles - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample