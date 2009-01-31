View Photos
Do It Yourself Bibles
By Laure Joliet –
If lean times mean better design, smarter design, then we're already feeling the benefits. A whole slew of new books brings smart practical design to the realm of crafting and doing-it-yourself.
Because people are shifting their focus back to the home and activities that might, at one time, have seemed a little old-fashioned, these new DIY books are taking the summer camp out of weekend crafts and replacing it with sleek design and down-to-earth solutions. From Readymade magazine's guide to making practically anything to modern sewing guides to learning to make a really good roasted chicken, quality time spent at home can be used for more than just bonding over a new DVD—it can be spent creating something, something nice.
