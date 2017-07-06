Nikola Olic's Dizzying Architectural Photography

Offering a new perspective on the built environment, his images zoom and tilt to reveal vertigo-inducing angles.
With names like Twisted, Mesh, and Lasagna, photographer Nikola Olic’s images present a surreal, abstracted view of buildings. Olic lives and works in Dallas, Texas, focusing on "architectural photography and abstract structural quotes that reimagine their subjects in dimensionless and disorienting ways."
Inspiration first struck in 2013, when a Frank Gehry building in New York City prompted Olic to snap hundreds of photographs "exploring its relationship with the three-dimensional space around it and the two-dimensional space I saw in the viewfinder," he says. Olic's subjects span from Los Angeles, California, to Shenzhen, China. As he tells it, "A wide open industrial park in Barcelona can be asconceptually interesting and potent as densely packed Hong Kong."
When asked what first captures his attention about a structure, Olic reveals his multifaceted approach: "Various ideas can come into play: a creative facade, an architect, an unusual combination with an adjacent structure, orsimply a famous building that I want to walk around in person andexplore."
To follow, a journey through Olic’s hypnotic images.