View Photos
DIY Live Edge Walnut Dining Table | A Dwell Made Project
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell Video / Published by Dwell Video –
Craft your own live-edge walnut dining table with this step-by-step video and guide.
Additional info on this DIY Walnut Dining table here: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-walnut-dining-table-0fba6799
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample