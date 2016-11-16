Disposition is a word with multiple and varied meanings. It describes ones position in (a) space; the arrangement, positioning, or distribution and ones frame of mind or spirit. Disposition (also) refers to a natural or acquired tendency, inclination, or habit in a person or thing. And it refers to the act of disposing or transfer to another. All these descriptions applied to this multicoloured installation.

Ulrike Jurklies created a space meant to be colorful, fun and playful at Skatepark Areafiftyone in Eindhoven. The visitors were invited to (literally) take different positions, changing their view on the space and the presented objects. Just like in real life; sometimes a situation or perspective on things changes by just taking a single step...

DISPOSITION was made possible in collaboration with two companies: Big Impact Interior Printing and Zweko Optics . The materials used for building the installation were leftovers from the plastics industry for the objects and the graphical patterns were printed on the bio based wall covering called Gluetex Biovate.

Ulrikes concepts and products aim to surprise people and to leave a convincing impression. She often combines ancient traditions and modern production techniques into a timeless and simply fun design. Sustainability and responsibility towards the community are priorities for her label; mo man tai. With this installation however she wanted to offer the visitor a fleeting visual experience of successive scenes. Bringing together different professionals with their specific craftsmanship and knowhow enabled her to realize this installation.

The Belgian renowned company Zweko Optics is synonymous for highest quality and craftsmanship in processing transparent and other plastics. Their team of true professionals are specialized in processing, thermoforming, draping and coating varying types of plastic subassemblies. Zweko Optics continuously invests in innovative technology and new applications with highest quality requirements.



Big Impact Interior Printing is a tightly organized production company which provides (extreme) large format prints for the professional market only. Their fleet consists of 10 stare-of-the-art setups and is unique in Europe due to its diversity. While printing 1 million meters a year they want to take their responsibility. Big Impact is continuously developing and innovating to create a more sustainable media and interior decoration world and still meet the high demands of the project market. They create a solid basis for cooperation and the best performance.