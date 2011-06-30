DESIGNINGreen at DOD

Plenty of our attendees came to Dwell on Design looking to learn more about how to green their homes. And one panel in particular hit the sweet spot of green design and the latest in sustainable furnishings. Designers Angelo Surmelis of angelo:HOME and Kathy Ireland spoke with Sustainable Furnishings Council president Susan Inglis and Dwell president Michela O'Connor Abrams about the SFC's DESIGNGreen program. Each panelist has a true passion for making homes healthier, more livable, and better for the enviroment. Watch this pair of videos from Surmelis's Youtube channel for a glimpse of their converstaion.

Here's part one of the session. And here's part two.