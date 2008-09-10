Design Your Dwelling Winner Announced

Out of almost 150 impressive entries, North Carolina-based Drew Wilgus has emerged the victor. Wilgus’ considered design stood out for its sustainable elements, integration into the local landscape, keen material use, and striking aesthetic.



Constructed using salvaged bridge elements, the home references the nearby Golden Gate while taking advantage of green building practices. Reclaimed redwood and steel materials marry the surrounding wilderness with the built environment. A landscaped plinth dug out beneath the house provides parking and channels wind through a series of turbines, alluding to the site’s previous life as an airfield.



A recent graduate of the architecture program at UNC Charlotte and current intern at The Roberts Group + Fanning Howey, Wilgus will be receiving an all expenses paid VIP trip to Dwell on Design in Los Angeles this upcoming June. A three-dimensional model of Wilgus’ winning design will also be fabricated and gifted as part of the grand prize.



