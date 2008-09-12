Design Your Dwelling: Runners-Up

+ Matt Hutchins (top): The house gives most of the allowable square footage for a community room / exhibit hall to create an anchor for a new public sculpture park.







+ David Alexandre Cote (above): Shaped by the element, this house takes full advantage of the abundant sunlight afforded by the open site : Its roof being made out of solar panels sandwiched between two glass panes.







+ Chris Craver (above): Inspired by a passion for surfing, the shape of the dwelling is derived from a wave, rolling and resting as it reaches the shoreline.







+ Hsiao Ling Tang (above): Pre-fabricated stack-up housing unit made up of modules that can be customized in different materials and rotated around a stair core to respond to different view corridors.







+ Stephen Cheung (above): While using the environment to create a sustainable lifestyle, the house is supported on stiles over a pond to minimize fill and intended for better earthquake performance.



