Design Trade Service picks February's top items for designers
View Photos

Design Trade Service picks February's top items for designers

Add to
Like
Share
By Design LA / Published by Design LA

Design Trade Service is an exclusive online marketplace that provides interior designers unique access to complete catalogs of industry leading furniture manufacturers at better than typical "to-the-trade" pricing.

One of the manufacturing partners that works with Design Trade Service is Resource Décor, a company which brings together renowned designer brands including Thomas Bina, Kelly Hoppen and Boyd.

Below are the top picks from Resource Décor, available from Design Trade Service.

  1. The 80s are back in a big way.
Neon Space Girl art

Neon Space Girl art

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


White lacquer side table

White lacquer side table

2. Natural woods and clean lines.


Matilda bed

Matilda bed


Matilda dresser

Matilda dresser

3. Anatomy as art.


Gold skeleton

Gold skeleton


Head matrix

Head matrix

Follow @DesignLA for the latest interior design projects, products and other eye candy.