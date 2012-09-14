Design: It's About Time

In a city where temporary architectural installations are becoming the norm—small parklets, food truck meet-ups, and pedestrian-friendly events like Sunday Streets are incredibly popular—what does that mean for landscape designers? And what can permanent parks, and the city's parks system learn from these temporary spaces that might further activate established green spaces like Golden Gate Park?



At Dwell we've paid attention to San Francisco's thriving Pavement to Parks program (here's a look at Walter Hood's massive parklet on Powell Street) as well as small ventures like this mobile coffee truck. Don't miss this chance to hear from the industry's leading practitioners about how San Francisco's temporary landscape design might just be a road map, or a sketchpad, for the future of the city.



The talk takes place on September 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the AIASF headquarters at 130 Sutter St., Suite 600. General admission is $10.



