Design: It's About Time
By Dwell
On September 18, Dwell deputy editor Aaron Britt will join the AIASF's Architecture in the City Festival, San Francisco's city-wide celebration of architecture, when he leads the panel Design: It's About Time. Though San Francisco boasts a high degree of open space for a city so dense, the appetite for parks, and design innovation, goes unchecked. Britt, in conversation with landscape architect Walter Hood of Hood Design; Jane Martin, AIA of Shift Design Studio; and Phil Ginsburg of the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department; will examine the role of temporary parks in the city's urban fabric.

In a city where temporary architectural installations are becoming the norm—small parklets, food truck meet-ups, and pedestrian-friendly events like Sunday Streets are incredibly popular—what does that mean for landscape designers? And what can permanent parks, and the city's parks system learn from these temporary spaces that might further activate established green spaces like Golden Gate Park?

At Dwell we've paid attention to San Francisco's thriving Pavement to Parks program (here's a look at Walter Hood's massive parklet on Powell Street) as well as small ventures like this mobile coffee truck. Don't miss this chance to hear from the industry's leading practitioners about how San Francisco's temporary landscape design might just be a road map, or a sketchpad, for the future of the city.

The talk takes place on September 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the AIASF headquarters at 130 Sutter St., Suite 600. General admission is $10.

 

This parklet on Valencia Street in San Francisco is one of the many that dot the city. Photo by David Lloyd.

