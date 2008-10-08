Get Out the Vote 2008 is now on the walls of its Fifth Avenue Gallery: one culmination of an AIGA Design for Democracy initiative that invited AIGA members nationwide to create "Get out the vote" posters and display them during the 2004 presidential election.







Design for Democracy is a program that acts as a catalyst, encouraging states and local election jurisdictions, designers, election officials, vendors and printers to work together to apply a series of guidelines that make voting more intuitive.







50,000 posters were a part of the program; relevant again, the show displays several dozen of them. They are colorful, sometimes wrought with humor, and always visually arresting.