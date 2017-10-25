A Swedish Vision For Democratic Architecture Lands in New York
By Allegra Preuss
Next up at Archtober, a Swedish series on architecture, urbanity, and egalitarianism.

When democratic norms get called into question, opportunities for public discourse become increasingly vital. That’s why we’re looking forward to Swedish Design Moves New York, a program running from October 24 to 28 that will feature installations, conversations, and other events focusing on the theme of democratic architecture. 

Held in association with New York’s seventh-annual, month-long Archtober festival, and hosted at the Van Alen Institute and the Center for Architecture, Swedish Design Moves will encourage a cross-cultural exchange of ideas between architects and designers from Sweden, the United States, and beyond. 

Malmö Market Hall, once a roofless and abandoned freight depot, was brought back to life as a 20-vendor market last year after siblings Nina Totté Karyd and Martin Karyd called upon Wingårdh Architects to renovate the building. The project is one of several being presented by Swedish Design Moves New York at Archtober as an example of democratic architecture.&nbsp;

A series of multi-disciplinary panels will touch on social design issues like the value of public art and the relationship between access to nature and personal well-being, with a spotlight on Swedish traditions and solutions. Speakers will include Chris Sharples, principal at world-renowned SHoP Architects, James Ramsey of New York’s RAAD Studio, Torleif Fark, the City Architect of Stockholm, and more. 

Additionally, a special interactive exhibit, Aiming for Democratic Architecture, that features workshops and examples of innovative Swedish architectural projects will be held at the Van Alen Institute from October 26 to 28. Head here to see the full program and register for events at Swedish Design Moves. 

The city of Umeå worked with the company Tyréns to create a "free zone" for young girls’ sports and activities. Socially conscious architecture of various scales will be on display from October 24 to 28 at the Swedish Design Moves events in New York.

