A Swedish Vision For Democratic Architecture Lands in New York
When democratic norms get called into question, opportunities for public discourse become increasingly vital. That’s why we’re looking forward to Swedish Design Moves New York, a program running from October 24 to 28 that will feature installations, conversations, and other events focusing on the theme of democratic architecture.
Held in association with New York’s seventh-annual, month-long Archtober festival, and hosted at the Van Alen Institute and the Center for Architecture, Swedish Design Moves will encourage a cross-cultural exchange of ideas between architects and designers from Sweden, the United States, and beyond.
A series of multi-disciplinary panels will touch on social design issues like the value of public art and the relationship between access to nature and personal well-being, with a spotlight on Swedish traditions and solutions. Speakers will include Chris Sharples, principal at world-renowned SHoP Architects, James Ramsey of New York’s RAAD Studio, Torleif Fark, the City Architect of Stockholm, and more.
Additionally, a special interactive exhibit, Aiming for Democratic Architecture, that features workshops and examples of innovative Swedish architectural projects will be held at the Van Alen Institute from October 26 to 28. Head here to see the full program and register for events at Swedish Design Moves.