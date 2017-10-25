A Swedish Vision For Democratic Architecture Lands in New York

When democratic norms get called into question, opportunities for public discourse become increasingly vital. That’s why we’re looking forward to Swedish Design Moves New York, a program running from October 24 to 28 that will feature installations, conversations, and other events focusing on the theme of democratic architecture.

Held in association with New York’s seventh-annual, month-long Archtober festival, and hosted at the Van Alen Institute and the Center for Architecture, Swedish Design Moves will encourage a cross-cultural exchange of ideas between architects and designers from Sweden, the United States, and beyond.