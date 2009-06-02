Defining Good Design at Bulthaup

I'll be down in Los Angeles on Thursday to speak at the bulthaup showroom and wanted to alert all our Southern California readers that we'd love for you to attend. My talk is titled Defining Good Design, and in it I'll try to get to the root of the most ubiquitous phrase in the the architecture and design dodge, unearthing its historical, linguistic and aesthetic origins as well as offering my own views on what precisely makes for good design.

Things get underway at 6:00 and we'll be serving cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, so come by to say hello, chat about good design and still make it home to catch the second half of the Lakers game. I hope to see you there. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample The bulthaup showroom is at 153 South Robertson Blvd. in Los Angeles and the shindig starts at 6:00. Please RSVP as quick as you can to either (310) 288-3875 or losangeles[at]bulthaup[dot]com.