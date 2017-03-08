Deepening the Family Stack with Circle Connections

Today marks the beginning of a significant shift in the positioning of Circle with Disney's iconic family Internet device with the launch of Circle Connections, a new platform that allows Circle to connect with an ecosystem of apps and services to help augment and add value to their already-stellar product.

At its core this feature is all about deepening the ways parents can utilize technology as a tool to help engage the conversation with their children around Internet usage, content consumption, screen time, and finding balance in their lives.





Chores

The first connection that Circle launched with today is Chores, an integration that allows parents to award extra screen time by tackling their chores in ChoreMonster.