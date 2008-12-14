De LaB and Good Events in Los Angeles

December 8th's de LaB City Listening event gathered some of the best journalists around LA to read essays about our fair city. Dwell's own Los Angeles editor Frances Anderton, the bloggers at Curbed, and LA Times architecture writer Christopher Hawthorne were all there to share their impressions of Los Angeles. From topics ranging from the fires to the Americana in Glendale to the glory of the mini-mall, the evening offered up an affectionate take on a very diverse city.



