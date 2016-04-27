David Kind Sunglasses by Rapt Studio

Every year we create a special something for our friends and colleagues as a token of our appreciation for their ongoing support of Rapt Studio. This year, that gift came in the form of a collaboration with Los Angeles based eyewear brand David Kind.

As an online-based eyewear brand, David Kind has redefined what it means to work with the best craftsmen in the world and bring premium eyewear to market. Through a finely tuned experience and patented technologies, David Kind is able to style its clients through unprecedented technologies. We’re big fans of their designs and how they’ve re-imagined the experience of buying eyewear online.

For this project, we took two existing styles – and put a Rapt Studio touch on them. Both frames have custom designed hinges and anti slip grooves engraved into the temple tip with our "Rawr!" slogan. The frames also include anti-reflective coated sun lenses to reduce bounce back glare.