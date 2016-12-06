Curb Appeal

When Nic Leggett at Three Sixty Design was hired to transform the yard of their Krisana Park home, homeowner Gene Sawyer had a request: that the landscape architects "create a distinguishable but coherent design within their mid-century neighborhood." It not only had to be faithful to the pedigree of the home, but it also needed to adapt to an age where water conservation is a given and economy of design is treasured. Not only that, the Sawyers needed a yard fit for their two young children.

The Plan "We wanted to renovate the landscape and bring it up to the speed of modern life while being faithful to mid-century design," Leggett said. The front of the home had been neglected before the Sawyers bought it, and it needed serious attention. But there was not a limitless budget. For inspiration, Leggett looked to the originals. Palm Springs has a treasure trove of mid-century homes and absorbed a good deal from looking at their landscapes. "We also collected a lot of old photos from other mid-century planned communities along with textural/landscape inspiration photos to learn about what kinds of landscapes were originally included," said Leggett. "We were able to look at design and even what species of plants were being used at the time," including junipers and the use of big sod in front yards. Drawing from designs of the past, he was able to discern something of the intentions by the original architects. But updating the design meant that it had to be not just a showpiece, but also a livable space—a place that would need minimal upkeep and where the children could play. What’s more, Leggett would have materials available to him that didn’t exist when the home was built in the 1950s.

The Materials A standout in regard to materials is the weathering steel that forms the island the grass sits upon. The steel has a finish that rusts and develops a patina-like iron, but the patina only penetrates to just below the surface, preserving the integrity and strength of the metal while providing a rich, organic color. "We turned the idea of the lawn as background and turned it into lawn-as-object by raising it with the steel band," said Leggett. The ’50s saw a plethora of ceramic pots, but they are not the best material in Denver’s climate. Instead, Leggett found the Bones line of pots by Italian manufacturer Vondom. "They are a nod to the mid-century style ceramic but also have something a little more progressive and their shape," said Leggett. But not all of the materials and elements were new and cutting edge. Sometimes the best solution for aesthetics and budget takes looking to the past. The landscape has a swath of crushed white marble. While it was popular to the point of saturation through the ’50s and ’60s, that popularity resulted in its being designated stiff and old. To the contrary, it is inexpensive, readily available, and produces a stark contrast, which complements mid-century design. The crushed white marble outlines the raised weathering steel island of grass like a sandy beach and is lined with river rock; smaller poured islands of concrete form a walkway to the home.