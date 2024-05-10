SubscribeSign In
If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for YouView 11 Photos

If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for You

Set minutes from downtown, the $1.2M home is packed with dark wood paneling, brass fixtures, Shaker cabinets, and a clawfoot tub.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 601 Sinclair Ave, Glendale, California

Price: $1,195,000

Renovation Designer: Gibson House

Year Built: 1952

Footprint: 1,375 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

From the Agent: "Surrounded by live oaks, up a canyon road, sits a modern country cabin freshly remodeled by Gibson House. This three-bed, two-bath home can be found on a cul-de-sac just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The breathtaking kitchen remodel features double-height ceilings with honed marble countertops, new cabinetry, appliances, and open-shelf storage inspired by European country living. Dine indoors or out just off the kitchen, covered by a pergola and surrounded by oaks and a melodic bird sanctuary. Native plants, including lavender, rosemary, agave, and sage hug a newly installed vintage fountain. The private, attached two-car garage is just off the tiled foyer for maximum security and functionality. At the back of the property, climb a staircase 75 feet above the home to the expansive observation deck overlooking all of the canyon. Come be a part of the Woodbury community and experience true pride of ownership. Views of your hillside out of nearly every window offer a sense of privacy and serenity."

The two-story home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by lush greenery.

The two-story home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by lush greenery.

If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for You - Photo 2 of 10 -
The living room is located near the front entrance and features a marble fireplace.

The living room is located near the front entrance and features a marble fireplace.

If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for You - Photo 4 of 10 -
Marble details can also be found in the double-height kitchen, along with new appliances and custom sage cabinetry.

Marble details can also be found in the double-height kitchen, along with new appliances and custom sage cabinetry.

If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for You - Photo 6 of 10 -
A large clawfoot tub awaits in one of the two bathrooms.

A large clawfoot tub awaits in one of the two bathrooms.

If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for You - Photo 8 of 10 -
The fenced-in brick patio offers an idyllic setting for alfresco dining.

The fenced-in brick patio offers an idyllic setting for alfresco dining.

If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for You - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.