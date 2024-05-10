If You Love English Cottages But Live in L.A., This Revamped Midcentury Is for You
Location: 601 Sinclair Ave, Glendale, California
Price: $1,195,000
Renovation Designer: Gibson House
Year Built: 1952
Footprint: 1,375 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.14 acres
From the Agent: "Surrounded by live oaks, up a canyon road, sits a modern country cabin freshly remodeled by Gibson House. This three-bed, two-bath home can be found on a cul-de-sac just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The breathtaking kitchen remodel features double-height ceilings with honed marble countertops, new cabinetry, appliances, and open-shelf storage inspired by European country living. Dine indoors or out just off the kitchen, covered by a pergola and surrounded by oaks and a melodic bird sanctuary. Native plants, including lavender, rosemary, agave, and sage hug a newly installed vintage fountain. The private, attached two-car garage is just off the tiled foyer for maximum security and functionality. At the back of the property, climb a staircase 75 feet above the home to the expansive observation deck overlooking all of the canyon. Come be a part of the Woodbury community and experience true pride of ownership. Views of your hillside out of nearly every window offer a sense of privacy and serenity."
601 Sinclair Avenue in Glendale, California, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Joshua Gibson of West Shores Realty, Inc.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.